Letter: Vaccine - FDA Approval

The coronavirus vaccine is an exciting prospect. The FDA is expected to approve it for human use before Christmas, under an “emergency use” authorization. The fact it’s not a straight up “FDA approval” is a little disconcerting. President elect Biden says he plans to distribute it to all 330 million Americans in 2021, under the emergency ruling. (There could be more than a single supplier.). But without a full FDA approval, and the detailed review that requires, the new president is risking a multitude of potential errors. Run of the mill animal vaccines take five years to get through the FDA. Delivering a never been used before technology to the entire American population, without the customary back and forth on manufacturing techniques, quality control, reporting, distribution, training, labeling, and all the rest — it seems hasty. The medicine itself looks excellent. But it’s a tricky technology, and brand new. A measured rollout makes more sense.
Walter Ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
