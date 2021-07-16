Letter: Vaccine Choice Not Always Political

Re: the July 15 letter "Vaccination common sense."
Once again, your readers are forced to endure an opinion based on the assumption that COVID vaccine hesitancy is politically motivated("Vaccination is Common Sense").
For millions of Americans, the decision to avoid vaccination is based on a risk versus benefit analysis. They eat well, are healthy, exercise, and through life experience have come to trust their immune systems serve them well and will continue to do so. They also care what they put in their bodies, and likely even more so about what enters their bloodstream. To them, these vaccines present more risk than does the virus.
Conversely, there are many more millions of Americans who make poor choices with respect to diet, exercise and life choices; their "cost to society" far exceeds that of the vaccine-averse.
This is America. Personal freedom is sacrosanct. Your right to poison yourself with chips and soda is equal to, but no greater, than another's right to avoid a different poison.
Richard Peddy
East side
