 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine Choice Not Always Political
View Comments

Letter: Vaccine Choice Not Always Political

  • Comments

Re: the July 15 letter "Vaccination common sense."

Once again, your readers are forced to endure an opinion based on the assumption that COVID vaccine hesitancy is politically motivated("Vaccination is Common Sense").

For millions of Americans, the decision to avoid vaccination is based on a risk versus benefit analysis. They eat well, are healthy, exercise, and through life experience have come to trust their immune systems serve them well and will continue to do so. They also care what they put in their bodies, and likely even more so about what enters their bloodstream. To them, these vaccines present more risk than does the virus.

Conversely, there are many more millions of Americans who make poor choices with respect to diet, exercise and life choices; their "cost to society" far exceeds that of the vaccine-averse.

This is America. Personal freedom is sacrosanct. Your right to poison yourself with chips and soda is equal to, but no greater, than another's right to avoid a different poison.

Richard Peddy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News