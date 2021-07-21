Letter: Vaccine Conspiracy

With so many MAGA Trumpers refusing to get vaccinated, many of us are concerned, not so much for those individuals, but because of their spreading the virus to vulnerable people, the strain they put on the medical systems where they live, and their providing opportunities for additional variants to develop.
I think I have come up with something that might get more of these people to vaccinate. Let’s promote the idea that it is a dem-liberal conspiracy to promote vaccine hesitancy. We have secretly infiltrated right-wing talk shows and websites to do this, hoping that more MAGA Trumpers will die so that they cannot vote! (Just like we ran child sex rings out of pizza parlors and stole the 2020 election.)
In order to successfully spread this conspiracy theory we need a well-respected pundit. I recommend Tucker Carlson (king of the “Why do Thoughtful Journalism when Hate Mongering is So Much Better for Ratings” club”)
Robin Steinberg
Midtown
