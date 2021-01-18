 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine Distribution with Zero Politics
View Comments

Letter: Vaccine Distribution with Zero Politics

We are in the midst of a very serious health crisis with an almost immediate resolution in sight, yet politics prevail.

Bringing the Covid-19 pandemic to an end will require the active participation of both religious Americans, who should view vaccines as an answered prayer rather than a threat to their faith; and Black Americans, who distrust in the process that created it, and the medical system that has mistreated them in both the past and the present.

Here’s a thought; when the vaccine is readily available, let’s inoculate those of all ideologies that want the shot and view the rest as wrongheaded.

No politics involved.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News