Letter: Vaccine Distribution with Zero Politics

We are in the midst of a very serious health crisis with an almost immediate resolution in sight, yet politics prevail.
Bringing the Covid-19 pandemic to an end will require the active participation of both religious Americans, who should view vaccines as an answered prayer rather than a threat to their faith; and Black Americans, who distrust in the process that created it, and the medical system that has mistreated them in both the past and the present.
Here’s a thought; when the vaccine is readily available, let’s inoculate those of all ideologies that want the shot and view the rest as wrongheaded.
No politics involved.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
