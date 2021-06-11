 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine Goal Fading
Letter: Vaccine Goal Fading

I am appalled by the need forl an incentive for the covid vaccine. Do those that are hesitant to get this life saving shot realize how many people are still dying all over the world from this disease? Do they understand how people in other countries that don't have access to the vaccine must wonder at our lack of concern? With new variants, do they understand the risk to the rest of us? Do they have any care for the millions that have lost a loved one? Really people! Do you honestly need a lottery ticket (or in the case of Washington State, a joint) to do the right thing to protect yourself and the rest of us.

Lindy Hitch

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

