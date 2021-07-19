Letter: Vaccine hesitancy

As a professor of physiology, I am concerned that some people are hesitant to receive immunization against the Covid-19 virus because they fear the injection contains a microchip intended to control them. But a simple comparison of the needles used for administering the vaccine vs. the needles used for microchips can allay this fear. Needles of 22-25 gauge are used for vaccine injection and needles of 12-15 gauge are used for microchips. With respect to needle size, the higher number means a smaller needle and the lower number designates a larger needle.
A 12-gauge needle has an inner diameter (ID) of 2.16. These are commonly used to insert a microchip. In comparison, a 25-gauge needle has an ID of 0.26. These much smaller needles are used to administer the vaccine.
Microchips for humans are the same size as animal microchips. Given these data, it is obviously impossible to insert microchips into humans using the same tiny needles used for the Covid vaccine.
Eldon Braun
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.