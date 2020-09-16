Letter: Vaccine Hysteria

Why the hysteria about a coronavirus vaccine being developed by election day? If it happens, do the politicians think it will wipe out all memories of maybe 300,000 deaths, millions participating in demonstrations, tens of thousands of Trumps lies, his insults of John McCain and other military heroes, his embracement of Putin and our chaotic self-defeating foreign policy? Will anyone even trust the CDC and FDA if they approve the vaccine? Who of us seniors will dare take the vaccine since we are extremely vulnerable. For us in our 90's will any substantial group of us have been in the test? My vote and I believe many others will be determined by a lot more than the vaccine and it's date of approval.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
