 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine Hysteria
View Comments

Letter: Vaccine Hysteria

Why the hysteria about a coronavirus vaccine being developed by election day? If it happens, do the politicians think it will wipe out all memories of maybe 300,000 deaths, millions participating in demonstrations, tens of thousands of Trumps lies, his insults of John McCain and other military heroes, his embracement of Putin and our chaotic self-defeating foreign policy? Will anyone even trust the CDC and FDA if they approve the vaccine? Who of us seniors will dare take the vaccine since we are extremely vulnerable. For us in our 90's will any substantial group of us have been in the test? My vote and I believe many others will be determined by a lot more than the vaccine and it's date of approval.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News