Letter: Vaccine incentives

I propose the following Covid vacccination incentives: 1) All people age 18 & older have until July 15 to get their vaccination for free. After that all Covid vaccinations will be given only in physcian offices and pharmacies and will cost $800 (not to be covered by insurance). 2) All people from 12-18 years of age have until Aug 15 to receive their vaccination for free; and after that date the same will apply. 3) For people under age 12: to be determined, but similar. Lottery tickets, free alcohol, free marijuana!! Come on people: get real. You can do this. Put on your big boy pants.
Sidney Hall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.