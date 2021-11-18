 Skip to main content
Letter: “Vaccine mandate still on hold” pA11, 11.14.21
Letter: "Vaccine mandate still on hold" pA11, 11.14.21

German Chancellor Angela Merkel opined,

“If we stand together, if we think about protecting ourselves and caring for others, we can save our country a lot this winter.” She is correct.

On November 11, 2021, an article from the New York Daily News reported that due to Mayor Bill

de Blasio’s mandate that 100% of municipal workers be vaccinated, there is now a 93% compliance rate and those numbers are climbing. Mayor de Blasio witnessed 2500 NYC residents dying each week at the height of the pandemic during the spring of 2020. So did I, as I hadn’t yet moved back to my Tucson home from the Bronx. I was hospitalized in April 2020 with COVID. I survived the virus, but I have PTSD from watching my neighbors die.

I pray that the state of Arizona will soon embrace this mandate. On Friday, April 12th, I attended

Tucson’s Arizona Theater Company’s opening night of “Miss Bennett.” Everyone showed vaccination cards, and everyone was masked.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

