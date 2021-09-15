 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine Mandate
Thank God for Joe Biden. He has the guts to stand up to the anti-vaccers, the silly Republican Governors, that say “don’t wear a mask durning a pandemic. Thank God for Merick Garland, standing up to Texas’ illegal abortion law. You know, yesterday was the 20th anniversary of 9/11, 3 past President’s showed up for the ceremony. Not Trump, he hosted a “prize fight” that evening. Of course, besides being pathetic, this man and his followers, are the problem. Glad more and more of us are getting SICK and TIRED, of these selfish fools. I got a news flash for these guys, it’s not about your rights, it’s about the common good!

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

