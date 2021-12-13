 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine mandates
View Comments

Letter: Vaccine mandates

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 30 letter "COV ID mandates."

The CDC states " Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant". When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild" The unvaccinated also remain contagious for longer. Let's be clear -- this pandemic currently - is being propagated by the unvaccinated. I might add, and the Republicans who encourage them. Having a mammogram is a personal decision. The only one to die from breast cancer is you. Also for the love if God -please stop blaming all our problems on immigrants.

Lisa Bilek

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News