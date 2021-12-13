Letter: Vaccine mandates

Re: the Nov. 30 letter "COV ID mandates."
The CDC states " Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant". When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild" The unvaccinated also remain contagious for longer. Let's be clear -- this pandemic currently - is being propagated by the unvaccinated. I might add, and the Republicans who encourage them. Having a mammogram is a personal decision. The only one to die from breast cancer is you. Also for the love if God -please stop blaming all our problems on immigrants.
Lisa Bilek
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.