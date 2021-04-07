 Skip to main content
Letter: vaccine passports are immoral
Letter: vaccine passports are immoral

Mr. Litman is dangerously wrong. Vaccine passports do, indeed illegally discriminate. They subdivide the populace into classes of citizens, they totally ignore science concerning immunity and herd immunity, and they encourage a totalitarian government and corporatocracy. Herd immunity requires not even close to 100% vaccination. Actual scientific evidence suggests that people who have recently had Covid-19 are strongly immune, and could, indeed, be harmed by further vaccination. Denying people access to society based on something they may not even require is the definition of discrimination. Covid-19 is not magic, it is just another disease and follows the same rules as all the others. Belittling opponents in no way proves your position on the necessity of a vaccine passport, nor do irrelevant straw-man arguments. Your fear should never override basic liberty.

William Werries

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

