Letter: Vaccine passports

Our Governor, Mr Ducey, has shown throughout the Covid pandemic a lack of knowledge or concern about the health issues and instead has focused on the economic issues. I for one will not be risking my health by doing business with places that don't require masks. I also would love to travel and go on a cruise but I will expect that all passengers and crew have been vaccinated and tested for Covid. The folks that choose to not get vaccinated have that right but I have the right to not want to be around them and to think they are not very caring about their fellow man and, frankly, not very smart. I am all for Vaccine Passports.
Gary Jones
Northwest side
