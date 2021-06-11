Letter: Vaccine Passports

The new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people say that those of us that a fully vaccinated can go maskless in most situations. They put the public on the "Honor System" for who is vaccinated. The problem is that honor does not exist with those who refuse to be vaccinated and who buy into the "Big Lie" about the election. If they are willing to lie about the election then why would they not lie about being vaccinated. I will continue to wear a mask when needed to protect myself and those around me. I would like to see a vaccine passport for such things as going on a Cruise or large indoor gatherings like sporting events or concerts. If nothing else than to protect the children that are not yet eligible for vaccine due to age.
Gary Jones
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.