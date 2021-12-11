 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine patriotic
I was delighted to hear when, today, President Biden finally pointed out the obvious, that vaccination is a patriotic duty in the world-wide war with Covid. As a veteran, I recall no option, as a member of the military, to pick and choose among the dozens of inoculations I received. As horrible as the Vietnam War was, it was a much less dangerous conflict for our nation than this pandemic.

Yet, somehow, many patriots find the most effective weapon against the virus is unacceptable because it is not their personal choice. Politics should have no place in a time of war, but the very weapon developed by the Trump Warp Speed program, and put into his arm, is not acceptable to many of his followers.

Patriotic Americans, it’s your shot--and duty--to fight the virus, literally. Save yourself and your country. Roll up your sleeves!

Mark Day

East side

