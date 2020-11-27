Letter: Vaccine thanksgiving

Donald told us at his Thanksgiving presser who should receive thanks for the COVID19 vaccine—Donald. “The vaccines were me,” he said. Umm, no. Doubtful he even come up with the Trekky name “Operation Warp Speed.”
Let’s instead thank the scientists and doctors who actually discovered the vaccines, including the Muslim couple Dr. Ugur Sahin and his wife Dr. Ozlan Tureci, who are credited with discovering the vaccine for BioNTech and Pfizer.
Let’s thank, once again, taxpayers and good ol’ American socialism. The American taxpayers shoveled billions of their dollars to Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZenica, and others, so those private for-profit corporations would do the research without guarantee of results because - duh- here we socialize the risks and losses, and privatize the profits.
Now that vaccines will be on the market and distributed in a matter of months, can we ask how much big pharma will be charging we the people to receive our life-saving dose, and how much profit they will realize from the taxpayer dime?
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
