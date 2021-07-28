 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine
View Comments

Letter: Vaccine

  • Comments

Small pox, polio, measles, mumps, tetanus, pertussis, chickenpox and many other once common diseases have been nearly eradicated by the use of vaccines. It is understandable that some people require proof of efficacy before submitting to a new vaccine. However, after tens of millions of applications over more than a year it must be obvious, even to the most skeptical, that the Covid 19 vaccines are probably the most effective vaccine ever produced. I urge those reluctant to get vaccinated to do their own research. Not research via podcasts and posts that believe they must espouse controversy and contrarian views in order to be popular, but in respected apolitical organizations like Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and the Cleveland Clinic. Then – do the right thing for you, your friends and loved ones and society – get vaccinated.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News