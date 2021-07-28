Letter: Vaccine

Small pox, polio, measles, mumps, tetanus, pertussis, chickenpox and many other once common diseases have been nearly eradicated by the use of vaccines. It is understandable that some people require proof of efficacy before submitting to a new vaccine. However, after tens of millions of applications over more than a year it must be obvious, even to the most skeptical, that the Covid 19 vaccines are probably the most effective vaccine ever produced. I urge those reluctant to get vaccinated to do their own research. Not research via podcasts and posts that believe they must espouse controversy and contrarian views in order to be popular, but in respected apolitical organizations like Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and the Cleveland Clinic. Then – do the right thing for you, your friends and loved ones and society – get vaccinated.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.