 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccines
View Comments

Letter: Vaccines

  • Comments

A letter writer says getting the vaccine should be a prerequisite for receiving the next stimulus check (which we don't need). Simple and fair? No way. Fascist? Yes. I'm not so much anti vaccine as I am plain anti drugs of any type. I don't want anything in my body that's not food or beneficial biotics. That means no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners, etc. And no drugs, other than maybe ones for pain. Antivenom is ok as I got struck by a diamonback Tuesday and am writing this letter from my hospital bed.

Gail Sutton

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News