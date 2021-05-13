Letter: Vaccines

A letter writer says getting the vaccine should be a prerequisite for receiving the next stimulus check (which we don't need). Simple and fair? No way. Fascist? Yes. I'm not so much anti vaccine as I am plain anti drugs of any type. I don't want anything in my body that's not food or beneficial biotics. That means no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners, etc. And no drugs, other than maybe ones for pain. Antivenom is ok as I got struck by a diamonback Tuesday and am writing this letter from my hospital bed.
Gail Sutton
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.