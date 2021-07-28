Letter: Vaccines

My neighbor had scarlet fever as a child. Now I take her once a month to get a shot in each eye to stave off blindness. The residue of scarlet fever has left her with brain fog and chronic fatigue – the effects started in her 50s in the height of her career as a teacher, artist, writer and musician.
Polio, measles, chicken-pox and all the others plus COVID-19 leave scars – aren’t we blessed that someone invented these wonderful vaccines.
As a survivor of Valley Fever, I understand how easily a virus can travel through the air from dirt in the ground. One day I hope this killer virus will have a vaccine too.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
