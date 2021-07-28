 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccines
View Comments

Letter: Vaccines

  • Comments

My neighbor had scarlet fever as a child. Now I take her once a month to get a shot in each eye to stave off blindness. The residue of scarlet fever has left her with brain fog and chronic fatigue – the effects started in her 50s in the height of her career as a teacher, artist, writer and musician.

Polio, measles, chicken-pox and all the others plus COVID-19 leave scars – aren’t we blessed that someone invented these wonderful vaccines.

As a survivor of Valley Fever, I understand how easily a virus can travel through the air from dirt in the ground. One day I hope this killer virus will have a vaccine too.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News