 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccines
View Comments

Letter: Vaccines

  • Comments

How sad that it comes to needing a vaccine mandate to get people vaccinated. Growing up we were vaccinated against small pox, and then polio, when it became available. No one talked about rights or constitutionality, we did it because it was the right thing to do for the health of all citizens, especially the children. George Washington mandated vaccination against smallpox because the disease was killing many more soldiers than British bullets. Small Pox and Polio are now essentially eradicated. This pandemic could well be on the way to elimination if we had continued the vaccination rates started in the spring. Please get vaccinated for all our children.

Don Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News