Letter: Vaccines

How sad that it comes to needing a vaccine mandate to get people vaccinated. Growing up we were vaccinated against small pox, and then polio, when it became available. No one talked about rights or constitutionality, we did it because it was the right thing to do for the health of all citizens, especially the children. George Washington mandated vaccination against smallpox because the disease was killing many more soldiers than British bullets. Small Pox and Polio are now essentially eradicated. This pandemic could well be on the way to elimination if we had continued the vaccination rates started in the spring. Please get vaccinated for all our children.
Don Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.