Letter: Valuable examples--past and present--being ignored

In WW II, Eleanor Roosevelt was a source of inspiration. I was only a small child, but I remember her voice on the radio lifted our spirits and encouraged people to work for the common good. We won that war because of her efforts plus the leadership and wisdom of her husband. Compare that American history to the present where our president decides which states get ventilators based on whether their governors were “nice to him” and “showed their appreciation.” Compare Roosevelt’s generous Lend Lease program to Trump whose threatened to ignore recent legislation and dole out the $500 billion allocated to fight COVID19 to whomever he chooses with no oversight. We have a lot to learn from experts, from what worked in the past and what is working in other nations, but our Esteemed Leader chooses to follow his ill-informed gut instead of experts, past or present.
Kathleen Pastyrk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!