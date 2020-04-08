Letter: Valuable examples--past and present--being ignored
View Comments

Letter: Valuable examples--past and present--being ignored

In WW II, Eleanor Roosevelt was a source of inspiration. I was only a small child, but I remember her voice on the radio lifted our spirits and encouraged people to work for the common good. We won that war because of her efforts plus the leadership and wisdom of her husband. Compare that American history to the present where our president decides which states get ventilators based on whether their governors were “nice to him” and “showed their appreciation.” Compare Roosevelt’s generous Lend Lease program to Trump whose threatened to ignore recent legislation and dole out the $500 billion allocated to fight COVID19 to whomever he chooses with no oversight. We have a lot to learn from experts, from what worked in the past and what is working in other nations, but our Esteemed Leader chooses to follow his ill-informed gut instead of experts, past or present.

Kathleen Pastyrk

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News