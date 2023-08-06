We have reached a tipping point. A large percentage of American housing has fallen into the hands of investment companies that continually increase rent to provide outrageous returns to their investors.

When they increase rents everybody's rent goes up. A housing shortage means a lack of competition. There is nowhere to turn when housing prices are so high because these investment companies are competing with each other to keep the market locked up in their hands.

The people of America are victims of their greed. This is vampire capitalism, sucking us dry. Every industry is focused on monopolizing our money.

People try to raise their incomes but that additional income will be sucked up. All corporations, investment companies, will see the excess income and rush to increase their rates.

We can't refuse to pay the rent. We can't refuse to eat. Corporations have learned that inflation can be perpetual. There is no brake on greed.

Vampire capitalism will continue as long as it is fed.

Jean Wylie

Benson