Letter: Venezuela's descent from prosperity to chaos

Socialism 101: The 1973’s oil shortage resulted in soaring income for Venezuela’s vast oil reserves which funded social programs. In 1977, the Legislature deemed a centrally managed economy the “new essential” .
In 2004 healthcare is completely socialized and 2007 ushers in free higher education. Private gun ownership is banned and the murder rate increases from 1,400 in 1987 to over 19,000 in 2014. In 2013, the currency is devalued to combat rising shortages of all kinds. In 2014, opposition leaders to those in power are imprisoned and in 2016 more shortages of food and healthcare. The country’s Constitution and elections are suspended in 2017 and government protesters are massacred.
Currently, lawlessness is rampant along with inflation and shortages of all kinds causing millions to flee the country. So much for a government managed economy (free healthcare, free education, total gun control, suspension of laws, etc.) resulting in misery, chaos, and death in Venezuela - all caused by a Socialist agenda.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
