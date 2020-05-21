Letter: Ventilate This!

Re: the May 6, 2020 opinion "Let's not get hysterical over virus testing, too". If the normal mortality rate for people placed on ventilators is 40%-50% and the mortality rate for coronavirus infected people is 88%, then does not that imply the statistical coronavirus population is sicker than the normal ventilated statistical population? Is the coronavirus more deadly than most other maladies? Or is an overall sicker statistical population being placed on ventilators because there are not enough ventilators? Isn't that the triage approach of selecting patients for utilization of limited resources (ventilators)? Generally, pneumonia is the cause of death, not the corona virus itself. The writer states this (ventilators) "...has had almost no impact on saving lives."
Testing provides data to make informed decisions with. Remember: "Knowledge is Power."
JAMES ABELS
Midtown
