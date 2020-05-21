Letter: ventilators
View Comments

Letter: ventilators

The writer who commentated in reference to the need of ventilators in treating the COVID-19 virus, evidently never experienced the need of O/2 for a respiratory illness.

Whether it be COPD, lung cancer, lung transplant or a virus, the lack of oxygen can be one of the most frightening and painful part of an illness.

Whether to save a life or be palliative care at the end of life, to refer to this great need of using a ventilator as a form of "hysteria" or "mistake" informs us he has never worked in the medical field where the dedicated nurses and Doctors work diligently trying to save a life or make the end as painless as possible.

To not use a ventilator on a seriously ill virus patient would be the same as taking away the pain medications from a dying cancer patient.

Let us hope this gentleman wears his mask and not "wrap it around his head".

Beatrice (Bea) Cutler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News