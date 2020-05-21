Letter: ventilators

The writer who commentated in reference to the need of ventilators in treating the COVID-19 virus, evidently never experienced the need of O/2 for a respiratory illness.
Whether it be COPD, lung cancer, lung transplant or a virus, the lack of oxygen can be one of the most frightening and painful part of an illness.
Whether to save a life or be palliative care at the end of life, to refer to this great need of using a ventilator as a form of "hysteria" or "mistake" informs us he has never worked in the medical field where the dedicated nurses and Doctors work diligently trying to save a life or make the end as painless as possible.
To not use a ventilator on a seriously ill virus patient would be the same as taking away the pain medications from a dying cancer patient.
Let us hope this gentleman wears his mask and not "wrap it around his head".
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
