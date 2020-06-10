Letter: Venting promotes healing

I offer a plan to help our country heal from the emotional traumas caused by COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd, and the ensuing aftermaths. We remain traumatized. How can we be otherwise?
My idea is based on this maxim: AFTER IMPRESSION COMES EXPRESSION.
The plan: the government (Federal, State, county, city) sets up venting stations for anyone to speak. Venting stations would be located in schools and churches where space might be provided for such AV services. Even drive-thru venting stations. The resulting expressions (limited to 5-10 minutes) would be broadcast.
Providing a public platform for ANY person to vent can become a reality. Where venting defuses hostilities, healing begins.
Joyce Franke
Northeast side
