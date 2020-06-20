Letter: Verbosity of academics

Re: the June 18 article "To best recover, we must restore economic freedoms."
The article written by two economics professors used a quote from a Scottish economist from the 1700's on "benifence and justice" to expound on our economy. I read the article 3 or 4 times and concluded it meant mutual exchange of goods and/or labor and protection of business from interference from government. They took approximately 1200 words to say business should have been left free to operate unfettered by regulation regardless of the pandemic, 15 words. Omitted was any reference to population suffering and deaths. Was the verbosity an attempt to obscure that unfortunate result of the pandemic or was it just the wordiness of two academics? I would guess it's the former.
John Kuisti
West side
