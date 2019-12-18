Letter: Veteran Concern
Re: Voice for Accountability

As a proud military veteran from Tucson, Arizona, I swore an oath to support and defend the

Constitution. President Trump put his hand on the Bible and took a similar oath when he

assumed office, but he has failed to uphold that sacred promise, and Congress must hold him

accountable.

President Trump asked a foreign government to investigate a political rival, used taxpayer-funded military aid as leverage for this “favor.”

In the U. S. Marine Corps I learned the

importance of accountability and integrity. I believe President Trump has put the United States at risk and violated his oath.

Our nation is at a time where we must ask ourselves, do we want a President who believes he’s above the law and is willing to put the

security of our democracy at risk? That’s why I believe Senators Martha

McSally & Kyrsten Sinema must vote to impeach President Trump.

Sincerely,

U. S. Marine Corps Veteran

Frank J. Cota

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

