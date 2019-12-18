Letter: Veteran Concern

Re: Voice for Accountability
As a proud military veteran from Tucson, Arizona, I swore an oath to support and defend the
Constitution. President Trump put his hand on the Bible and took a similar oath when he
assumed office, but he has failed to uphold that sacred promise, and Congress must hold him
accountable.
President Trump asked a foreign government to investigate a political rival, used taxpayer-funded military aid as leverage for this “favor.”
In the U. S. Marine Corps I learned the
importance of accountability and integrity. I believe President Trump has put the United States at risk and violated his oath.
Our nation is at a time where we must ask ourselves, do we want a President who believes he’s above the law and is willing to put the
security of our democracy at risk? That’s why I believe Senators Martha
McSally & Kyrsten Sinema must vote to impeach President Trump.
Sincerely,
U. S. Marine Corps Veteran
Frank J. Cota
Frank J Cota
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.