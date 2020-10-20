 Skip to main content
Letter: Veteran for Biden
As a Viet Nam-era Navy veteran, I was deeply offended by Trump’s characterization of those who served as suckers and losers. His disdain for the men and women who answered their country’s call to serve in Viet Nam – 58,000 of whom made the ultimate sacrifice – is an extension of the contempt with which he holds the entire idea of service. This is a man who has served only himself for his entire life. He has no honor, he is loyal to no one, and the idea of putting his life on the line for another person, no less an ideal, is completely beyond his ken. He is the polar opposite of the type of person we need as Commander-in-Chief. Trump is unfit, unhinged and must be voted out – by a landslide. This veteran is voting for Joe Biden, the right man for the job.

Patrick Callahan

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

