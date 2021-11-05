Letter: Veterans Day

Many of us have visited military cemeteries here and abroad: Arlington, Normandy, Flanders, the Punchbowl in Hawaii. It's heartbreaking to see the crosses, Stars of David, row by row, and read the messages of grieving parents etched on the headstones. Many, just kids, never able to live out their lives but dying for us and democracy.
What would they think of America today-an evil sociopathy called Trumpism, a nation bristling with assault weapons with its daily mass shootings, school board members physically threatened over masks, flight attendants punched and beaten, news channels lying unashamedly to raging fantasists who seem to resent the fact they're maybe not as sentient or smart as others. What would they think of the selfish dolts who reject climate change, life saving vaccines and equal rights for all.
They'd find a hateful, rude and crude rabble who profess godliness and patriotism but have no idea of what these words really mean. Would they think the way we behave today a fitting tribute to their sacrifice?
William Muto, Vet, USAF
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.