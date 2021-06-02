 Skip to main content
Letter: Veto Power in the Senate
The US Constitution gives the President the power to veto any legislation that the Congress passes. The Congress can then override the President’s veto by repassing the legislation with a super-majority in both houses.

The filibuster rule of the Senate gives veto power over legislation to every Senator. As presently instituted, when debate has been concluded, a question is raised ‘May we vote on passage of the bill?’ If any Senator says ‘no’ the question becomes ‘Will the Senate allow this filibuster?’ The only way the Senate can overcome this “veto” of the bill’s consideration is by voting a super-majority for ‘cloture’, which is to say the objection is overruled and the vote may continue.

This is madness. This is unconstitutional. Every Senator now has the same veto power as the President. All he or she must do is raise an objection/filibuster and the bill will not come to a final vote – and not reach the president’s desk. This has got to stop.

Tony Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

