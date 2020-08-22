Letter: Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris - Sexism in the media

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, for the first time in US history a woman of color, Kamala Harris, became the Vice Presidential nominee. The next morning Vice President Mike Pence's prominent picture appeared on the front page of The Arizona Daily Star. It accompanied an article describing a campaign visit to Tucson. A tiny picture of Kamala Harris (approximately one-fifth the size) appeared on the front page. Once again, this is the first time that a woman of African American and Asian American origin is on a major political party's ticket. Kamala Harris is an inspiration to us all and especially to women and girls. By literally diminishing Kamala Harris, The Arizona Daily Star chose to underline male power and downplayed the historic importance of her accomplishment. The Arizona Daily Star failed to show it truly supports diversity of thought, gender and color. To protest this blatant sexism and racism I have chosen to terminate my subscription. I urge others to do so as well.
Luz Angela and Marta Lee
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
