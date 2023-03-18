Nations that strive for democracy generally promote virtues in their society. Leaders in these nations advocate kindness, fairness, empathy, honesty, compassion, civility, lawfulness and truthfulness. On the other side of the coin however, there are national leaders whom have promoted hate, anger, scapegoating, violence, vengeance, unlawfulness, wild conspiracies, dishonesty, paranoia and societal division. These are vices and are promoted by leaders that strive for fascism because fascism is not about human virtues; it’s about raw power at any cost. Promoting vices in a society is a sickness. Under fascism, vices are viewed as virtues. The resulting society becomes a donnybrook of conflict and destruction. It should be obvious who has been promoting vices in our nation, masquerading as virtues. It’s a dangerous path. We need to strive for democracy and its virtues, not fascism and its vices.