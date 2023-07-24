Trump and his supporters have complained about his investigation by the DOJ as being "unprecedented", rambunctiously implying that it shouldn't be occurring because of that circumstance. They ignore the fact that Trump's criminal behavior is also unprecedented; what other President organized, and implemented, a deadly attack on the US Capitol?

They also complain that the DOJ has been "weaponized". If pursuing criminals who break the law is weaponizing, then the DOJ has always been "weaponized". Criminal behavior warrants criminal prosecution.

Even after he is found guilty, Trump will maintain his victimized fantasy. I hope that the judge factors Trump's lack of contrition into Trump's sentence.

Rick Cohn

West side