Re: the Nov. 3 letter "The left, Star continue spouting vile opinions."
On Sunday , I read a diatribe from a “gentleman” talking about the traveling Vietnam Memorial. I’m glad to know it’s here and will go see it. However, his comments indicated that only Democrats demonstrated against the Vietnam War. I have no way of knowing if this person is my age (71) or very young but I must correct him. I was there. I protested because I thought we should not have been there and it was killing thousands of young people in my generation. I never spit on anyone, live or in their grave. Nor would I. I am a military brat, wife and Mom. I appreciate and respect the military. But his premise was that Republicans did not protest the war is ludicrous.
I attended the University of Maryland and the Republicans and the Democratic groups marched against that war side by side.
Sue E Rowen
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.