This is in response to the letter writer who thinks all those who protested the war in Vietnam are disrespectful to the veterans of that undeclared disastrous war. As one of those protesters, I know he is wrong in his depiction. There are those of who who protested the war and later stood in front of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C and wept at the unnecessary sacrifice. We are also those who continue to support our Vietnam veterans by urging the government to increase, not cut, more health and mental health services to those veterans. We do not hold hate. Instead we hold compassion.
Diane Wilson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.