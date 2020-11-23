 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vietnam Vet and a Dictatorship
View Comments

Letter: Vietnam Vet and a Dictatorship

Drafted in January 1968, we were told, we have to stop the Red Menace! Nixon was elected President, we are told we have to stop the Red Menace! The communists will disrupt our USA. Three of my buddies are on the Vietnam memorial wall. We all went to the same Catholic elementary School, we all went to a Public High School. We protected what we were told are voting Rights, and dictatorship. Now #45 wants to suppress our votes. War, war, stop this want to be Dictator, NOW! We can't trust this Loser and some of his Followers. Now I see how Hitler got his followers. Hate, Hate.

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News