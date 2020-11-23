Letter: Vietnam Vet and a Dictatorship

Drafted in January 1968, we were told, we have to stop the Red Menace! Nixon was elected President, we are told we have to stop the Red Menace! The communists will disrupt our USA. Three of my buddies are on the Vietnam memorial wall. We all went to the same Catholic elementary School, we all went to a Public High School. We protected what we were told are voting Rights, and dictatorship. Now #45 wants to suppress our votes. War, war, stop this want to be Dictator, NOW! We can't trust this Loser and some of his Followers. Now I see how Hitler got his followers. Hate, Hate.
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!