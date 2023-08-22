The Letters to the Editor section is continuously filled with letters written by liberals/democrats making the most degrading, rude, and absolutely unkind things about those that have strongly felt viewpoints different than they do. It is impossible that everyone believes or reacts the same to what is going on in this country or the world.

Wonder what these writers’ reaction would be if you switched the words republican to democrat in these very unkind inputs against another American. Try it and see. By the way, the recent printed letter entitled, ‘Trump’s assault on America’ is a very good example of how rude a writer can be and the writer’s last name is absolutely apropos!

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley