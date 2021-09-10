 Skip to main content
Letter: Vigilantism
With the new Texas law on abortion which encourages private citizens to sue accessories to an abortion and be rewarded with $10,000 from the state plus legal fees, the legislators are concerned with protecting potential lives of fetuses. Perhaps the Texas legislature should consider expanding this law to protect actual living human beings, by allowing private citizens to report and sue people---and be rewarded with $10,000---who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID and who are refusing to wear masks, thus endangering many lives of those in the community. If we are going to allow private citizens to enforce laws (as President Biden said, "vigilante"), and reward them for protecting UNBORN lives, we could also have vigilante enforcement for protecting actual LIVING human beings from death or serious illness from the coronavirus.

Sandra Katz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

