Letter: Violation of Oath to Constitution

I just received Sen. McSally’s letter of response on why she voted the way she did during the impeachment proceedings. Since that letter parroted every single thing the President said, the Senator voted for him and paid little attention or had no regard for the oath she took to the Constitution.
Therefore, I will be doing everything in my power to make sure Sen. McSally is not re-elected. Mark Kelly will be getting my full support to make sure she is unseated.
She had the opportunity to be a fair juror and she failed. We the voters will now be the jury. Senator McSally will be voted out!
Monica Medina
Northwest side
