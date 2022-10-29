 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Violence against conservatives increases after Biden speech

Violence against conservatives and pro-life supporters has increased around the country since Biden's speech in Philadelphia where he demonized 70 million MAGA Republican voters saying they, "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country," He completely ignores the $2 billion in damages and hundreds injured across America done by Democrats rioters during the summer of 2020. Since his Philadelphia speech, an 80 year old lady was shot handing out Right to Life pamphlets. Republican offices have been vandalized. 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson was killed when a 41-year-old allegedly struck him with his vehicle and told a 911 dispatcher that he believed Ellingson was part of a Republican "extremist" group. Right to life centers have been vandalized. I believe Biden ignited this increased violence against conservatives and pro-life supporters.

Darrin Styles

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

