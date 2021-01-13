 Skip to main content
Letter: Violence at the Capitol
Letter: Violence at the Capitol

When I saw Trump’s name stamped on the American flag being carried by his legions I was aghast. This display of loyalty to a man over a nation is both disgusting and objectionable. Trump’s name on the American flag is in league with the “Stars and Bars” of the confederate flag flown back during the civil war. I saw photos of the stars and bars being bandied about inside the halls of Congress and I wonder how this “Makes America Great Again.” I watched Trump and his cronies incite the attempted takeover of our election process resulting in the murder of a police officer, the destruction of government property and the racial slurs against African American police officers and I wonder how this “Makes America Great Again.” These are the leaders of the “new confederacy” leaders who partied while they watched on “Fake TV” with glee those “Patriots” breaking windows, doors, property and yes the heads of police officers and I wonder how this “Makes America Great Again.”

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

