Letter: Violence at the capitol
Letter: Violence at the capitol

The events of January 6, 2021 in the nation’s capitol represent the culmination of a widespread revolutionary assault on the American way of life.

The assault has been directed at all three branches of government: the executive branches of the fifty state governments, which are responsible for election security; the several state and federal judiciaries where disputes are handled; and the supreme legislative power of the federal government, the Congress of the United States.

This movement has also attempted to undermine institutions such as public schools and private churches, which together have been responsible for building up the store of public virtue spoken of by our nation’s founders.

Schools are responsible for providing young people with the capacity to act as good citizens. Churches have tried to instill the teaching to love one’s enemies, which for over 200 years has resulted in the peaceful transfer of power in our governments.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

