Letter: Violence at the voting Poles

I never thought a Horrible President like #45 would stoop this low to disrupt our election process in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! Ordering his cult followers to attack Biden voters!! The FBI today issued warnings to all Americans of possible violence the next two Days!!!! My fellow citizens we are now a real Banana Republic!! I never even dreamed this President or any President would challenge and prevent citizens to vote!!!! God help us unless he's a Republican too!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
