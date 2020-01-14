Letter: Violence begets violence

One sign that America has been at war too long is that killing is our first response. Without more details on why the President sent drones to attack and kill Qasem Soleimani and approximately five others outside the Baghdad International Airport, we are forced to assume that he was guilty of something. Yet we don’t even discuss why he was not arrested or captured. I haven’t heard these questions even discussed anywhere. We could have traded Soleimani for Americans imprisoned by Iran, while making the strong but diplomatic point that Iran should not be attacking Americans in Iraq. Our unnecessary violence brought us to the edge of war with Iran, and most sadly, during their measured response, they accidentally shot down a commercial airliner, killing 176 travelers. Violence begets violence. If we had better leadership and were better people ourselves, we would not be so ready to escalate conflict with a nation whose people don’t hate Americans, but whose government is disliked by us and many Iranians.
Roger Barthelson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.