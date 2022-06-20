Letter: Violence Committed Using Firearms

America gropes for ‘gun violence’ solutions. Let’s start at the top because words matter. Guns are dangerous, murders are violent. Are you still reading? Next let’s take suicide off the table. That accounts for the majority of death but no one cares in our polarized society. Still reading?

Our conversation on violence committed with guns focuses on diametrically opposed realities:

(1) Children who are deranged and isolated from society yet mostly have access to legal weapons, and plot and document their triumph.

(2) Children of the gang drug culture isolated by the absence of family, usually the father, and randomly murder when told to

(3) The old guy who lives in Tucson and has a 12-shot magazine 22 caliber rifle to shoot rattlesnakes if they keep coming back.

I don’t much care which point resonates with you because there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

The Democrat Woke House believes otherwise.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

