Letter: Violence in the Streets
Letter: Violence in the Streets

Remember in the 1990s when many people were concerned that violent video games would lead young players to become violent in real life? Video designers (and sellers), along with "expert" psychologists and sociologists assured us that was not the case.

Over the past 30 years it is apparent that our country is becoming incredibly violent with road rage killings, school shootings and even armed insurrections becoming common place. Are we SURE raising our youth on violent video games is not having an effect?

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

