Letter: violent video games and mass shooters

An online video gamer reported that Uvalde mass shooter Salvador Ramos made a threat to "shoot up a school" with an AR 15 after losing the video game "Death by Daylight." Another gamer reported that a player, believed to have been Ramos, made threats about shooting up schools while watching the video game "Call of Duty." She was so disturbed about the comments that she allegedly reported them to the FBI. Joe Biden once commented that “It is not healthy to have these games teaching kids the dispassionate notion that you can shoot somebody and just blow their brains out.” A 2019 Washington Post article reflected research by the American Psychological Association showing a connection between violent video games and increased aggression, as well as “decreases in prosocial behavior, empathy and sensitivity to aggression.” Violent video games may not cause mass shootings, but I think they desensitize the effects of killing by firearms on psychologically troubled people like Ramos. Where are the calls from Democrats to ban these videos?