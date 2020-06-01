Letter: Virus behavior

The Old Normal?
Dear Editor,
There is something very powerful that will ensure this country and its people will never get back to normal. And it will not be the virus that will prove all the business advertisers wrong.
The virus itself is conquerable. Even before a vaccine and a treatment, we have seen that the virus can be stopped.
The virus can be stopped by a totalitarian communism and can be crushed by capitalism too. We have seen it in New Zealand, and to a lesser extent in places like Germany and even Italy, whose people have enough respect for government to take public health measures seriously.
But America? In America the virus is not stoppable because our people don’t respect science, and don’t respect government. Gen-Xers, Millenials and Z-ers have always been told by their parents, churches, and schools that they can do no wrong. They will congregate like drunken rats, distance six inches, but not six feet, and not wear masks.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!