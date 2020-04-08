Letter: Virus Crisis showcases POTUS ineptitude

I’ve always known President Trump is irresponsible and a danger to our country, but his refusal to enact the Defense Production Act is beyond the pale. Refusing to take the measure that would get desperately needed supplies in adequate quantities to our healthcare workers is unforgivable. He must enjoy having the power to deny lifesaving measures. I cannot imagine any other world leader acting so stupidly and selfishly. He continues to lie to the American people about virus testing numbers and continues to downplay this crisis as people are dropping like flies. He makes up his own fairytales, based on his “feelings.” He’s willing to sacrifice lives to get the economy going again. Head to the churches on Easter, everyone, just when the virus will really be cranking up! Who could have dreamed such a dangerous fool would be in charge at a time like this, with many adoring supporters blindly going along, believing his continual lies and alternate reality? More than church and prayers are needed.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
