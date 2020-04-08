Letter: Virus Crisis showcases POTUS ineptitude
View Comments

Letter: Virus Crisis showcases POTUS ineptitude

I’ve always known President Trump is irresponsible and a danger to our country, but his refusal to enact the Defense Production Act is beyond the pale. Refusing to take the measure that would get desperately needed supplies in adequate quantities to our healthcare workers is unforgivable. He must enjoy having the power to deny lifesaving measures. I cannot imagine any other world leader acting so stupidly and selfishly. He continues to lie to the American people about virus testing numbers and continues to downplay this crisis as people are dropping like flies. He makes up his own fairytales, based on his “feelings.” He’s willing to sacrifice lives to get the economy going again. Head to the churches on Easter, everyone, just when the virus will really be cranking up! Who could have dreamed such a dangerous fool would be in charge at a time like this, with many adoring supporters blindly going along, believing his continual lies and alternate reality? More than church and prayers are needed.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News